Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 99 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Ray Totten; 37; Redmond; attempt to elude police officer, failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.
James Harrison Rogers; 38; Klamath Falls; two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Marty Dupree Hilliard; 45; Red Bluff, Calif.; attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christian James Wilkinson; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Eva Marie Lee; 53; Medford; possession of methamphetamine, DUII; held without bail.
Assaults
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S Broad Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Sargent Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Cook Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Douglas Ave., 4100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
140 E, 13200 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Michigan Ave., 400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Rio Vista Way, 3900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway, 300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 271, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Highway 140 E, MP 48, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
