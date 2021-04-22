Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Daniel Wayne Roseberry; 59; Gilchrist; two counts of felony DUII, three counts of criminal driving while suspended/revoked, reckless driving; booked and released.
Sergio Adam Arvizu; 37; Klamath Falls; three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, offensive littering, disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Marc Salce Hernandez, 32, Keno, endanger family protected by the family abuse prevention act, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Alma Alley, 2700 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
White Tail Lane, 32700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3300 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Summers Lane, 5600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Norgold Lane, 5500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Upham Street, 600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
W Odell Road, 27400 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Onyx Ave., 4300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Falvey Road, 14700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S Broad Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Shasta Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 180, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Altamont Drive/Onyx Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Arthur Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.