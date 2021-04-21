Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Joseph Eugene Aiello; 42; Beatty; first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of heroin; booked and released.

Christopher Dennis Buckley; 51; Montague, Calif.; parole violation; held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Tingley Lane/Southside Expressway, assault reported Wednesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

E Main Street, 1600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

New Way/Esi Way, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

S Spring Street, 200 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.

Pine Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Upham Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Crashes

Hill Road/Anderson Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Shasta Way/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Caroline Street, 3200 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags