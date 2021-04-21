Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joseph Eugene Aiello; 42; Beatty; first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of heroin; booked and released.
Christopher Dennis Buckley; 51; Montague, Calif.; parole violation; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Tingley Lane/Southside Expressway, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
E Main Street, 1600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
New Way/Esi Way, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
S Spring Street, 200 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Pine Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Upham Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Crashes
Hill Road/Anderson Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Caroline Street, 3200 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.