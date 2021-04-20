Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 93 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rachel Maria Real, 40, Klamath Falls, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, held without bail.
Takoda Lee Propeck; 22; Canyon City, Ore.; parole violation, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of contempt of court; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Denny Michael Taber; 40; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Phillip Harold West; 24; Klamath Falls; DUII, second-degree criminal mischief; held without bail.
Assaults
Klamath Ave., 700 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Summerfield Way, 5500 block, assault reported Monday evening.
S Broad Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Foothills Blvd., 2600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
N 9th Street, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Altamont Drive/Anderson Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Highway 31, MP 10, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Hill Road/Taylor Road, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
97 N, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
140 E/39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Foothills Blvd./Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Crate Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Greensprings Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.