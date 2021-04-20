Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 93 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Rachel Maria Real, 40, Klamath Falls, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, held without bail.

Takoda Lee Propeck; 22; Canyon City, Ore.; parole violation, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of contempt of court; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Denny Michael Taber; 40; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

DUII

Phillip Harold West; 24; Klamath Falls; DUII, second-degree criminal mischief; held without bail.

Assaults

Klamath Ave., 700 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.

Summerfield Way, 5500 block, assault reported Monday evening.

S Broad Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Foothills Blvd., 2600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

N 9th Street, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

S 6th Street, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Altamont Drive/Anderson Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.

Highway 31, MP 10, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.

Hill Road/Taylor Road, non-injury crash reported Monday night.

97 N, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

140 E/39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.

Foothills Blvd./Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.

Crate Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Southside Expressway/Greensprings Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags