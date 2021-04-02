Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 98 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Burdett Clark, 48, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Delford Ray Crain, 39, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joseph Darren Bobo; 51; Klamath Falls; felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm; held without bail.
DUII
Michael Lloyd Weaver; 66; Danville, Va.; booked and released.
Assaults
S 6th Street/Gettle Street, assault reported Friday afternoon.
E Lake Ave., 3500 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Winter Ave., 4600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Old Fort Road, 4900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Thursday night.
Madison Street, 3300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S Third Ave., 100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Lower Klamath Lake Road/Cross Road, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 5th Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Pine Street/Ewauna Street, theft reported Friday morning.
Delaware Ave., 3200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Vine Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Bel Aire Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
N 8th Street/High Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Altamont Drive, 4700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Crater Lake Parkway/Shasta Way, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street/Avalon Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 6, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.