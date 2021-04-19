Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Nathan Michael Williamson; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation, interfere with making a report, parole violation; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Hescock, 32, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Joel Louis Townsend, 36, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
James Henry Wilson; 28; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, two counts of criminal conspiracy, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Robert William Edwin Metcalfe; 29; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.
Adah One Hoey; 29; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $26,000 bail.
Makayla Marie Schill, 24, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Law enforcement pursued a silver Subaru traveling south on Highway 97 on Friday, April 16, that was driving recklessly and at high speeds. According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the driver entered Klamath Falls from the north on 97, and police pursued the driver past the Oregon Avenue and Main Street exits before calling off the chase because of the danger it posed to other drivers. Police notified California Highway Patrol, but KCOS did not know if CHP found the driver. The pursuit began around 3:30 p.m. on Friday and the car was registered out of state, according to KCSO.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery Thursday, April 15, evening at the ATM at the U.S. Bank on S 6th Street. According to KCSO, a masked man reported to have a gun told a person using the ATM to withdraw $1,000, but the person was unable to do so.
Assaults
S Broad Street, 200 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 58, assault reported Sunday evening.
N 5th Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Hilyard Ave./Summers Lane, assault reported Monday morning.
N 8th Street, 500 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Bisbee Street, 3400 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1800 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3700 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
E Main Street, 200 block, burglary reported Sunday evening.
Quarry Street, 3400 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Clinton Ave., 3900 block, burglary reported Sunday night.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
Oregon Ave., 1600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 6800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Anderson Ave., 2700 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Boardman Ave., 3000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Altamont Drive, 4300 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 7300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Union Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Foothills Blvd., 3000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
E Main Street/S Eldorado Ave., theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Gettle Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Old Fort Road/Northridge Road, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
State Line Road, MP 16, non-injury crash reported Sunday night.
