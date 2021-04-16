Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Austin Taylor McNabb, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Kaylee Marie Brugman; 20; Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Lena Inet Ellis; 47; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, reckless driving, DUII, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Sharon Christine Miller; 65; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Timothy Ellis Jackson; 29; Klamath Falls; parole violation, five counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Migel Ortega-Arredondo; 27; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine; booked and released.
Justin Dean Hill, 33, no location listed, six counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $19,500 bail.
Ryan Matthew Smith; 28; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Jason Charles Jackson, 25, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Gerardo Murillo Barajas; 20; Klamath Falls; first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, three counts of harassment, three counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy; booked and released.
Kennan Michael Sorahan; 33; Chiloquin; parole violation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Robert Ronald Joseph Long, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Benjamin John Bliss, 36, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Douglas James McBride, 39, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Haley Jeanette Zierke, 26, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Shasta Way, 2600 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Highway 97, MP 3600 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Boardman Ave., 3000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Modoc Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday night.
Martin Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Thursday night.
S Poe Valley Road, 14100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Winterfield Way, 5400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Clinton Ave., 3900 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 39, 8200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Agency Lake Loop, 36000 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
66, 15500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 W, MP 56, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Homedale Road/Bristol Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3400 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Homedale Road/Southside Expressway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.