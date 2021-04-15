Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ryan Allen Williams; 21; Klamath Falls; aggravated harassment, DUII, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving; booked and released.
Codi James Cousins; 31; Bonanza; fourth-degree assault, menacing, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
Avalon Street, 1300 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
N Eldorado Blvd., 2200 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Jaguar Lane/Wren Drive, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
66, 11900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Garden Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Fort Jackpine Road, 1000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Tingley Lane, 6700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Bristol Court, 4100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 5300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Derby Street, 1400 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Clinton Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Patterson Street/Climax Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.