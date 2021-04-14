Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Justin David Noel Fritz; 36; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to preform duties of a driver; booked and released.
Dain Roger Yother; 29; Salem; first-degree burglary, parole violation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Caterina Marie Gile; 27; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, third-degree theft, two counts of probation violation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Jeremy John Chamblee, 44, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Richard Martin Ambrecht; 28; Klamath Falls; parole violation, riot, third-degree assault; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
David Vargas; 28; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, violation of release agreement; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
Matthew Gallup, 44, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Damien Kahiau Jaklevick, 25, Eugene, booked and released.
Assault
Gary Street, 2100 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Seagull Drive, 5700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
California Ave., 1700 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
39, 8500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
62, 34300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Orchard Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Cypress Ave., 900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
E Main Street/Main Street, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Sheldon Street, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Puckett Road, 14900 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Pleasant Ave., 1300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Klamath Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday night.
