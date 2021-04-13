Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday morning, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath county Jail

William Daryl Ward; 30; Klamath Falls; three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse; booked and released.

Ralph Michael Wright; 50; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.

Sean Michael Smith, 19, Klamath Falls, second-degree burglary, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Matthew Aaron Rocha; 38; Hillsboro; 10 counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $80,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

