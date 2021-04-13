Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday morning, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath county Jail
William Daryl Ward; 30; Klamath Falls; three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse; booked and released.
Ralph Michael Wright; 50; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Sean Michael Smith, 19, Klamath Falls, second-degree burglary, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Matthew Aaron Rocha; 38; Hillsboro; 10 counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $80,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.