Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kahli Alysa McNeilly; 22; Klamath Falls; two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, strangulation; booked and released.
John Edward Persinger, 44, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Vincent Lee Carter; 56; Klamath Falls; fugitive from another state, DUII; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Christopher Andrew Postlethwait, 28, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Nicholas James Smith; 23; Santa Cruz; unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft; booked and released.
Ryan Patrick Lynch, 37, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Dane Christopher Knudtson, 37, Reno, booked and released.
Assaults
Bisbee Street, 3700 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Wantland Ave., 2300 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
Darrow Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Prospect Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Patricia Lane, 16500 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Drews Road, 26800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Peggy Ave., 5200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Rocky Point Road, 25600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Arthur Street, 1400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 1000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Wagon Trail Road, 153600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
None reported.