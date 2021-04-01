Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 103 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dale Alvin Hayes; 68; Klamath Falls; failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.
Mark Charles Murray; 42; La Pine; criminal driving suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Bryan Alan Collins; 32; Klamath Falls; two counts of attempt to commit a crime, hit and run, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $227,500 bail.
Ashley Marie Smith; 31; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, recklessly endangering, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $115,000 bail.
DUII
Britney Leanne Young, 33, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Mitchell Street, 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
N 8th Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
S 8th Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 6800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Oregon Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Martin Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S Rogers Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Petersteiner Road, 28000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Homedale Road/Harland Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street/N Laguna Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
