Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday morning, there were 103 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Dale Alvin Hayes; 68; Klamath Falls; failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.

Mark Charles Murray; 42; La Pine; criminal driving suspended/revoked; booked and released.

Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Bryan Alan Collins; 32; Klamath Falls; two counts of attempt to commit a crime, hit and run, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $227,500 bail.

Ashley Marie Smith; 31; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, recklessly endangering, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $115,000 bail.

DUII

Britney Leanne Young, 33, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Assaults

Mitchell Street, 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

N 8th Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.

S 8th Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street, 6800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Oregon Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Martin Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

S Rogers Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Petersteiner Road, 28000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Homedale Road/Harland Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.

Main Street/N Laguna Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

