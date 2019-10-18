A Klamath Falls man who rear-ended a pickup near the intersection of Crater Lake Parkway and Esplanade Avenue Monday evening was treated for serious injuries and released from Sky Lakes Medical Center on Tuesday, according to Sky Lakes and Klamath Falls Police Department officials.
After rear-ending the pickup in a PT Cruiser, Cody Allen Duncan left the car and started to cross the parkway before he was run over by an oncoming vehicle.
The 28-year-old was cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, and his blood alcohol content was .228, about two and a half times the legal limit of .08. He has a court date pending.
A bottle of Fireball whiskey was found at the scene by Klamath Falls Police Department. Witnesses on scene saw Duncan holding the bottle before he was run over.
No other drivers were cited at the scene, according to police.
Duncan has two prior DUIIs from November 2011 and October 2010.
Duncan also has other alcohol-related charges on his record, including minor in possession of alcohol in 2012.
He also has numerous misdemeanor charges, including fourth-degree assault charges from 2016.