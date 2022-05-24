Police are looking for man who allegedly robbed a woman of her purse at knifepoint in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Grants Pass.
The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. near the U.S. Post Office on Northwest 6th Street, according to local police.
The man fled the scene before cops arrived. The handbag bandit is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing a puffy jacket with a hood pulled over his head.
He left in a silver or gold-colored sedan, police said. The woman was not seriously injured.
