A Chiloquin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of attempted aggravated murder after standoff with police last year.
Steven Earl White, 57, was committed to the custody of the Psychiatric Security Review Board through the Oregon State Hospital for a total of 40 years, after he was found to be a danger to others.
On January 21, 2020, White fired multiple rounds at two Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies who were dispatched to his home after repeated 911 calls.
White’s 911 calls were “irrational and illogical,” a statement from the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said.
After the two deputies arrived at White’s residence, White yelled at them, ordered them off his property, and began firing his weapon at them from inside the house, the release said.
White fired around 10 to 12 shots at a time at the deputies, damaging their vehicles. The deputies said they could hear bullets ricocheting close to them, the release said.
White was then charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of improper use of 911, and one one count of criminal mischief for damage to the deputies’ vehicles.
White was sent to the Oregon State Hospital as he was deemed unable to aid and assist his counsel.
“Unable to aid and assist in one’s defense,” the release said, “means that one suffers from a mental disease or defect which renders the individual unable to comprehend the court process, the legal charges or the nature of decisions one must make when charged with a crime or crimes.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, white pleaded guilty except for insanity to both counts of attempted aggravated murder, and was committed to the Oregon State Hospital for a period of 20 years on each count, to be served consecutively, the release said.