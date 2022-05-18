A man who kidnapped and bound and gagged three people (including a former girlfriend who he kept in remote area for three days) has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.
George Gene Rose, 45, was also sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to kidnapping and gun charges last year, according to U.S. Attorney for Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug.
The kidnapping incident started in Fieldbrook, California (a remote areas 65 miles from the Oregon state line) on August 3, 2020.
According to prosecutors, Rose entered the apartment of a former “dating partner”, a 27-year-old woman, waited for her and a roommate to return home from work. Rose also stole a shotgun and shells belong into the property’s landlord.
“When the victim returned home with a roommate, Rose confronted both individuals and ordered them to the ground at gunpoint. He bound both by their hands and feet and placed duct tape over their mouths and faces. Rose located a third victim in an adjacent bedroom and tied them up in a similar manner at gunpoint. When the third victim tried to break free of the binding, Rose struck them in the head with the butt of the stolen shotgun,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The federal prosecutors did not disclose the genders or ages of the victims. The 27-year-old was identified in previous announcements by local law enforcement when kidnapping happened in 2020.
Rose forced the kidnapping victims into a stolen truck and fled the scene. He released two of three victims in a rural area of northern California several hours later.
But he detained the woman and headed toward the Oregon border, according to prosecutors.
“Near Talent, Oregon, Rose abandoned the truck and led his first victim, who was not wearing shoes, through a densely wooded area. He repeatedly voiced his intention to kill the victim and himself,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in its statement on the crime.
Three days after the kidnapping, the woman convinced Rose to turn himself in and he allowed her to go to nearby home to call police.
Rose, who is from Humboldt County, California, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Medford in May. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and weapons charges in September.
“The physical and emotional toll Mr. Rose subjected his victims to cannot be undone; however, our hope is that today’s sentence begins the healing process for these victims. His actions were cold-blooded and egregious and physical and emotional violence of this kind will not be tolerated,” said Kieran Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon.