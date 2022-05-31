Kyle Rieger

 Seaside Middle School

A band teacher died from his injuries after head-on crash involving his minivan and a Tesla near the Oregon Coast Saturday.

Kyle Rieger, 26, died after a black Tesla Model Y driven by Fredrick Scheffler II, 49 of Portland, lost control on Highway 26 and crosses into oncoming traffic.

Rieger, who was driving a gray Hyundai Tucson minivan, was hit head-on. Rieger died from his injuries, according to Seaside High School where he taught band.

Rieger also taught band classes at Seaside Middle School. He was director of bands for the local school district.

Scheffler died at the scene in the crash. He was mortgage broker and loan officer in Portland. The accident occurred just before noon on May 28.

Police are investigating the cause of the deadly crash including whether the Tesla’s auto pilot system played any role in the head-on collision.

