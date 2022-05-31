Kyle Rieger
A band teacher died from his injuries after head-on crash involving his minivan and a Tesla near the Oregon Coast Saturday.
Kyle Rieger, 26, died after a black Tesla Model Y driven by Fredrick Scheffler II, 49 of Portland, lost control on Highway 26 and crosses into oncoming traffic.
Rieger, who was driving a gray Hyundai Tucson minivan, was hit head-on. Rieger died from his injuries, according to Seaside High School where he taught band.
Rieger also taught band classes at Seaside Middle School. He was director of bands for the local school district.
Scheffler died at the scene in the crash. He was mortgage broker and loan officer in Portland. The accident occurred just before noon on May 28.
Police are investigating the cause of the deadly crash including whether the Tesla’s auto pilot system played any role in the head-on collision.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.