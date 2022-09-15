The Oregon State Police reported Thursday, Sept. 15 that an armed and dangerous suspect had been caught.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, OSP sent out notices informing the community that a man on a crime spree that spanned four states was armed, dangerous and being sought.
By Thursday afternoon, the suspect — described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and beard — had been taken into custody.
He was wanted after committing multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nev.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.