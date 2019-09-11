Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 115 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Isaac Matheney, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Victor Emmanuel Pugh, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Merkey Allan Shuey, two felony counts of failure to appear, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Patrick Andrew Easton, Klamath Falls, two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Curtis Paul Matthews, Chiloquin, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Denny Herrera Rebolledo; Klamath Falls; first-degree manslaughter, probation violation, parole violation, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, tampering with a witness; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Joshua Addison Ayers; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, failure to appear; held in lieu of $36,000 bail.

Joshua Wolf Haynes, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Katherine Elizabeth Peters, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Hugo Erasmo Romero, Merrill, held without bail.

