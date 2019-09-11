Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 115 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Isaac Matheney, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Victor Emmanuel Pugh, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Merkey Allan Shuey, two felony counts of failure to appear, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Patrick Andrew Easton, Klamath Falls, two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Curtis Paul Matthews, Chiloquin, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Denny Herrera Rebolledo; Klamath Falls; first-degree manslaughter, probation violation, parole violation, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, tampering with a witness; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Joshua Addison Ayers; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, failure to appear; held in lieu of $36,000 bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Katherine Elizabeth Peters, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Hugo Erasmo Romero, Merrill, held without bail.