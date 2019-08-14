Law enforcement Wednesday
There are currently 120 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jesse Ray Schaeffer, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree rape, held on $30,000 bail.
Edward Cotherman, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, held on $20,000 bail.
Robert Ronald Joseph Long, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
Justin Dean Hill, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.
Marc Silvio Chicklero, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
DUIIs
None reported.
Assaults
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Modoc Point Highway at Clearview Drive, injury-collision reported Wednesday morning.
South Second Avenue, 500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
East Main Street, 700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Wednesday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sargent Avenue, 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Collisions
South Sixth Street at Home Depot Lane, injury-collision reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury collision reported Wednesday morning.
Milepost 7 at Highway 39, non-injury collision reported Wednesday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
1:46 a.m., medical, Eighth Avenue, 24000 block.
3:04 a.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 2900 block.
4:58 a.m., medical, West Oregon Avenue.
6:05 a.m., medical, Applegate Avenue, 2400 block.
6:23 a.m., medical, Modoc Point Highway at Clearview Drive.
7:12 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
8:07 a.m., medical, East Main Street, 500 block.
8:16 a.m., medical, Sawmill Road.
8:51 a.m., medical, Merryman Drive, 1100 block.
10:46 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2400 block.
10:55 a.m., medical, North Garfield.
11:33 a.m., medical, South Sixth Street at Home Depot Lane.
2:47 p.m., medical, Carroll Avenue, 2900 block.