Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jeri Ann Lee, 48, Klamath Falls, second-degree arson, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Drew Nelson Miller; 27; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; launder monetary instrument, engage in financial transaction property derived from unlawful activity, controlled substance offense, tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
James Harrison Rogers, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Andrew Easton Thomas; 43; Klamath Falls; probation violation, seven counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Campus Drive, 3200 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Sandpiper Drive/Hummingbird Drive, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Patterson Street, 1500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Esplanade Ave., 1800 block, burglary reported Monday evening.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Homedale Road, 4100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Modoc Point Highway, 30000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
S First Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lost River Road, 7600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/Southside Bypass E off-ramp, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Gettle Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.