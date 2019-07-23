Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Tuesday Afternoon, 111 people were booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a maximum occupancy of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Jesus Alonso Beltran, Merrill, 4th degree assault/domestic abuse, held in lieu $15,000 bail

Elvin Lee Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Teressa Renee English, Klamath Falls, attempting to elude police vehicle, held in lieu $25,000 bail

Michael Joseph Massengill, Klamath Falls, 2nd degree assault, unlawful use of weapon, held in lieu $110,000 bail

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Gary Street, 1700 block, assault reported Monday night

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday evening

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday night

Climax Avenue, 6600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Stukel Mountain, vandalism reported Tuesday morning

Cannon Avenue, 4500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Summers Lane, 4300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning

Altamont Drive, 4300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning

Kincheloe Avenue, 10400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Lincoln Street, 800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Almond Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning

Hilyard Avenue, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Highway 97 North/Potter Street, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Madera Drive, 6100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Homedale Road, 1900 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon

Collisions

Southside Bypass/Summers Lane, hit and run reported Monday night

Highway 97, milepoint 219, accident reported with injuries Tuesday morning

South 6th Street, 2400 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning

Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning

Highway 140 East, mile point 14, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning

South 6th Street, 4400 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon

Highway 140 East, mile point 8, accident reported with injuries Tuesday afternoon

Southside Bypass/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Monday

6:57 p.m., medical, Mina Bird Drive, 8200 block

7:24 p.m., medical, Beal Road, 151400 block

7:40 p.m., medical, American Avenue, 5400 block

10:05 p.m., medical, High Street, 600 block

10:24 p.m., medical, Highway 58, mile point 68

11:11 p.m., medical, Crescent Avenue, 1500 block

Tuesday

12:19 a.m., medical, Vale Road, 3300 block

4:33 a.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block

5:56 a.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block

6:43 a.m., medical, North 4th Street, 200 block

7:46 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block

8:25 a.m., medical, Valley Street, 100 block

10:04 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2000 block

11:19 a.m., medical, State Road 161/Haskins

12:32 p.m., medical, Union Avenue, 2400 block

1:37 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block

1:57 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 1900 block

1:59 p.m., medical, Main Street, 700 block

3:05 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 5100 block

3:08 p.m., medical, Martin Street, 300 block

3:36 p.m., medical, Pear Street, 2600 block

3:45 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block

4:01 p.m., medical, Lakeport Boulevard, 3300 block

