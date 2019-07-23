As of Tuesday Afternoon, 111 people were booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a maximum occupancy of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jesus Alonso Beltran, Merrill, 4th degree assault/domestic abuse, held in lieu $15,000 bail
Elvin Lee Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Teressa Renee English, Klamath Falls, attempting to elude police vehicle, held in lieu $25,000 bail
Michael Joseph Massengill, Klamath Falls, 2nd degree assault, unlawful use of weapon, held in lieu $110,000 bail
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Gary Street, 1700 block, assault reported Monday night
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday evening
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday night
Climax Avenue, 6600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Stukel Mountain, vandalism reported Tuesday morning
Cannon Avenue, 4500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Summers Lane, 4300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning
Altamont Drive, 4300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning
Kincheloe Avenue, 10400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Lincoln Street, 800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Almond Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning
Hilyard Avenue, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Highway 97 North/Potter Street, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Madera Drive, 6100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Homedale Road, 1900 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon
Collisions
Southside Bypass/Summers Lane, hit and run reported Monday night
Highway 97, milepoint 219, accident reported with injuries Tuesday morning
South 6th Street, 2400 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning
Highway 140 East, mile point 14, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning
South 6th Street, 4400 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon
Highway 140 East, mile point 8, accident reported with injuries Tuesday afternoon
Southside Bypass/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Monday
6:57 p.m., medical, Mina Bird Drive, 8200 block
7:24 p.m., medical, Beal Road, 151400 block
7:40 p.m., medical, American Avenue, 5400 block
10:05 p.m., medical, High Street, 600 block
10:24 p.m., medical, Highway 58, mile point 68
11:11 p.m., medical, Crescent Avenue, 1500 block
Tuesday
12:19 a.m., medical, Vale Road, 3300 block
4:33 a.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block
5:56 a.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block
6:43 a.m., medical, North 4th Street, 200 block
7:46 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block
8:25 a.m., medical, Valley Street, 100 block
10:04 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2000 block
11:19 a.m., medical, State Road 161/Haskins
12:32 p.m., medical, Union Avenue, 2400 block
1:37 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block
1:57 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 1900 block
1:59 p.m., medical, Main Street, 700 block
3:05 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 5100 block
3:08 p.m., medical, Martin Street, 300 block
3:36 p.m., medical, Pear Street, 2600 block
3:45 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block
4:01 p.m., medical, Lakeport Boulevard, 3300 block