Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 111 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Curtis Neal Coleman, Klamath Falls, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse; held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Jason Dean Blevins, Klamath Falls, two counts of a felony probation violation.
John Dean Shaw, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of heroin, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Paul Jay Pokorney, Klamath Falls, felony probation violation, held without bail.
Letricia Ann Kimbrel, Klamath Falls, felony probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Douglas James White, Klamath Falls, felony probation violation, held without bail.
Robert Frederick Burss, Klamath Falls, felony probation violation, held without bail.
Jonathan Michael Fraioli, Klamath Falls, federal probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Bridey Lea Madden, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held without bail.
Assaults
South Sixth Street, 6800 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Vandalism, burglary, and theft
Bryant Avenue, 5200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 6400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Prescott Street, 300 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
South Lalakes Avenue, 200 block, reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97 North, 140000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Killdeer Drive, 9700 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Cortez Street, 3200 block, stolen vehicle reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 blocm, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
West Oregon Avenue, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 6800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Collisions
Micah Lane at Mabel Drive, injury-collision reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, hit-and-run collision reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street at Klamath Avenue, injury-collision reported Thursday morning.
Pershing Way, 2700 block, non-injury collision reported Thursday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway at Shasta Way, hit-and-run collision reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
12:47 a.m., medical, Bitterbrush Lane, 137000 block.
1:08 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 4700 block.
7:39 a.m., medical, Buesing Road, 9400 block.
8:01 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3200 block.
8:43 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Avenue, 2200 block.
9:30 a.m., medical, Maryland Avenue, 3200 block.
9:31 a.m., medical, Micah Lane at Mabel Drive.
9:36 a.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 3700 block.
9:51 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Avenue, 2200 block.
10:13 a.m., medical, Ivory Street, 1600 block.
10:16 a.m., medical, Gentile Street, 200 block.
12:08 a.m., medical, Main Street, 400 block.
1:11 p.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 3100 block.
1:14 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2200 block.
1:28 p.m., medical, Wright Avenue, 10000 block.
1:57 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 13000 block.
2:04 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block.
2:10 p.m., medical, Lookout Avenue, 1300 block.
3:51 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2200 block.
4:18 p.m., medical, Adams Street, 500 block.