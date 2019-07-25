Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 107 people booked at the Klamath County jail, which has a maximum capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Hope Lee-Ann Wright, Klamath Falls, assault 3rd degree, criminal conspiracy-2, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Clint Austin Miles, Silverlake, failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, held in lieu of $65,000 bail.

Christopher Allen Hescock, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.

Tyler Jacob Thornton, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.

Travis Dewayne Cook, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Washburn Way, 3600 block, fight reported Wednesday evening

Main Street, 1200 block, assault reported Wednesday night

Highway 97 North, assault reported Thursday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Tableland Road, 24500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon

Oregon Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Thursday morning

Klamath Avenue, 800 block, theft reported Thursday morning

Crest Street, 3100 block, theft reported Thursday morning

Highway 97 North, theft reported Thursday morning

Darrow Avenue, 2100 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon

Main Street, 1200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon

Collisions

Highway 97, mile point 203, non-injury accident reported Wednesday night

Shasta Way, 3200 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night

Derby Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon

Highway 31, mile point 16, accident reported with injuries Thursday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Wednesday

5:02 p.m., medical, Cannon Avenue, 3500 block

5:19 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North

6:17 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2100 block

9:48 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1200 block

10:10 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block

11:16 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3900 block

Thursday

7:39 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block

8:38 a.m., medical, California Avenue, 1200 block

9:47 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block

10:18 a.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block

11:14 a.m., medical, Michigan Avenue, 400 block

11:18 a.m., medical, Rocking Horse Lane, 8100 block

11:24 a.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block

11:32 a.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block

11:39 a.m., medical, Shield Crest Drive, 3400 block

1:24 p.m., medical, Sayler Street, 4700 block

2:25 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 400 block

