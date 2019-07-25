There are currently 107 people booked at the Klamath County jail, which has a maximum capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Hope Lee-Ann Wright, Klamath Falls, assault 3rd degree, criminal conspiracy-2, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Clint Austin Miles, Silverlake, failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, held in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Hescock, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Tyler Jacob Thornton, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
Travis Dewayne Cook, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Washburn Way, 3600 block, fight reported Wednesday evening
Main Street, 1200 block, assault reported Wednesday night
Highway 97 North, assault reported Thursday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Tableland Road, 24500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon
Oregon Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Thursday morning
Klamath Avenue, 800 block, theft reported Thursday morning
Crest Street, 3100 block, theft reported Thursday morning
Highway 97 North, theft reported Thursday morning
Darrow Avenue, 2100 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon
Main Street, 1200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon
3:34
Collisions
Highway 97, mile point 203, non-injury accident reported Wednesday night
Shasta Way, 3200 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night
Derby Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon
Highway 31, mile point 16, accident reported with injuries Thursday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
5:02 p.m., medical, Cannon Avenue, 3500 block
5:19 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North
6:17 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2100 block
9:48 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1200 block
10:10 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block
11:16 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3900 block
Thursday
7:39 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block
8:38 a.m., medical, California Avenue, 1200 block
9:47 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
10:18 a.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block
11:14 a.m., medical, Michigan Avenue, 400 block
11:18 a.m., medical, Rocking Horse Lane, 8100 block
11:24 a.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block
11:32 a.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block
11:39 a.m., medical, Shield Crest Drive, 3400 block
1:24 p.m., medical, Sayler Street, 4700 block
2:25 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 400 block