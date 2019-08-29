The population of Klamath County Jail is 113, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James David Knoester, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, felony-attempt to elude police officer in a vehicle; held on $5,000 bail.
Erick Adam Lopez, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, felony-regulation sanction center -Klamath County; held without bail.
Joshua Steven Holland, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation; held without bail.
James Jerome Armstrong, Klamath Falls, violation of release agreement; held without bail.
Rebecca Marie Lotches, Klamath Falls, felony-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held on $20,000 bail.
Casey Dustin Brady, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.