The population of Klamath County Jail is 113, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

James David Knoester, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, felony-attempt to elude police officer in a vehicle; held on $5,000 bail.

Erick Adam Lopez, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, felony-regulation sanction center -Klamath County; held without bail.

Joshua Steven Holland, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation; held without bail.

James Jerome Armstrong, Klamath Falls, violation of release agreement; held without bail.

Rebecca Marie Lotches, Klamath Falls, felony-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held on $20,000 bail.

Casey Dustin Brady, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

