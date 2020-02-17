Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 138 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

David Lee Houston, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

South Second Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon

Worden Avenue, 1800 block, assault reported Monday morning

Park Avenue, 2000 block, assault reported Monday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Highway 97 North, mile point 3844, vandalism reported Saturday evening

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday night

Onyx Avenue, 3400 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

South 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Hilyard Avenue, 3600 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday night

Crest Street, 2800 block, theft reported Monday morning

South 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Monday morning

Rae Street, 5300 block, theft reported Monday morning

Hilyard Avenue, 3600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning

Tags