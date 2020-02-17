There are currently 138 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
David Lee Houston, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
South Second Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon
Worden Avenue, 1800 block, assault reported Monday morning
Park Avenue, 2000 block, assault reported Monday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 97 North, mile point 3844, vandalism reported Saturday evening
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday night
Onyx Avenue, 3400 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
South 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Hilyard Avenue, 3600 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday night
Crest Street, 2800 block, theft reported Monday morning
South 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Monday morning
Rae Street, 5300 block, theft reported Monday morning
Hilyard Avenue, 3600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning