There are currently 125 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Michael Anthony Sullivan, Bonanza, assault in the fourth degree, false information to police, parole violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, parole violation, held in lieu of $70,000.

Shasta Moon Haynes, Klamath Falls, assault in the fourth degree, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

South Sixth Street, 5600 block, fight reported Saturday night

South Sixth Street, 3500 block, fight reported Sunday morning

Klamath Street, 31700 block, assault reported Sunday morning

Highway 97 North, mile point 5440, assault reported Sunday morning

South Sixth Street, 5800 block, assault reported Sunday evening

Biehn Street, 2800 block, assault reported Monday afternoon

North 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday afternoon

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Wantland Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening

South Sixth Street, 5600 block, theft reported Sunday morning

Blue Heron Drive, 5100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

South Sixth Street, 2300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

South Sixth Street, 2300 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

Summers Lane, 2400 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon

South Sixth Street, 2900 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening

Wantland Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Sunday evening

Almond Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Sunday night

South Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday night

Summers Lane, 2400 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Collisions

South 6th Street, 3500 block, hit and run reported Saturday night

Highway 97, mile point 281, accident reported with injuries

Highway 97, mile point 193, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon

Biehn Street, 2600 block, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon

Highway 31, mile point 16, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon

South 6th Street, 2500 block, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon

Silver Lake Road, mile point 10, accident reported with injuries Sunday morning

Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

Altamont Drive/Onyx Avenue, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

Arthur Street, 2100 block, hit and run reported Monday morning

South 6th Street/Unity Street, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Saturday

6:56 p.m., medical, Saint Andrews Circle, 9300 block

7:29 p.m., medical, Alderwood Drive, 12700 block

7:58 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block

8:55 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block

8:57 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block

9:33 p.m., medical, Havencrest Drive, 5800 block

11:31 p.m., medical, Gallop Court, 10400 block

Sunday

12:34 a.m., medical, Wocus Street, 700 block

12:48 a.m., medical, Barney Court, 4700 block

12:53 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block

3:02 a.m., medical, First Street, 700 block

11:36 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

11:58 a.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block

12:30 p.m., medical, California Avenue, 2300 block

2:37 p.m., medical, North Laguna Street, 200 block

4:25 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2900 block

4:36 p.m., medical, Weyerhaeuser Road, 4900 block

4:56 p.m., medical, North 10th Street, 200 block

5:21 p.m., medical, Shasta Wat, 4500 block

5:37 p.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 1600 block

6:12 p.m., medical, East Day School Road, 400 block

Monday

12:50 a.m., medical, Wiard Street, 1300 block

1:04 a.m., medical, Bristol Avenue, 3900 block

2:12 a.m., medical, C Street, 400 block

4:11 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

6:03 a.m., medical, Mazama Drive, 5200 block

6:37 a.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block

9:19 a.m., medical, Round Lake Road, 4000 block

9:53 a.m., medical, Darwin Place, 4800 block

11:50 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 5100 block

2:07 p.m., medical, Highway 58, mile point 60

2:37 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1900 block

