There are currently 125 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Anthony Sullivan, Bonanza, assault in the fourth degree, false information to police, parole violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, parole violation, held in lieu of $70,000.
Shasta Moon Haynes, Klamath Falls, assault in the fourth degree, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
South Sixth Street, 5600 block, fight reported Saturday night
South Sixth Street, 3500 block, fight reported Sunday morning
Klamath Street, 31700 block, assault reported Sunday morning
Highway 97 North, mile point 5440, assault reported Sunday morning
South Sixth Street, 5800 block, assault reported Sunday evening
Biehn Street, 2800 block, assault reported Monday afternoon
North 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday afternoon
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Wantland Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening
South Sixth Street, 5600 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Blue Heron Drive, 5100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
South Sixth Street, 2300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
South Sixth Street, 2300 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
Summers Lane, 2400 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon
South Sixth Street, 2900 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening
Wantland Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Sunday evening
Almond Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Sunday night
South Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday night
Summers Lane, 2400 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Collisions
South 6th Street, 3500 block, hit and run reported Saturday night
Highway 97, mile point 281, accident reported with injuries
Highway 97, mile point 193, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon
Biehn Street, 2600 block, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon
Highway 31, mile point 16, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon
South 6th Street, 2500 block, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon
Silver Lake Road, mile point 10, accident reported with injuries Sunday morning
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
Altamont Drive/Onyx Avenue, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
Arthur Street, 2100 block, hit and run reported Monday morning
South 6th Street/Unity Street, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Saturday
6:56 p.m., medical, Saint Andrews Circle, 9300 block
7:29 p.m., medical, Alderwood Drive, 12700 block
7:58 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
8:55 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block
8:57 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block
9:33 p.m., medical, Havencrest Drive, 5800 block
11:31 p.m., medical, Gallop Court, 10400 block
Sunday
12:34 a.m., medical, Wocus Street, 700 block
12:48 a.m., medical, Barney Court, 4700 block
12:53 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block
3:02 a.m., medical, First Street, 700 block
11:36 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
11:58 a.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block
12:30 p.m., medical, California Avenue, 2300 block
2:37 p.m., medical, North Laguna Street, 200 block
4:25 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2900 block
4:36 p.m., medical, Weyerhaeuser Road, 4900 block
4:56 p.m., medical, North 10th Street, 200 block
5:21 p.m., medical, Shasta Wat, 4500 block
5:37 p.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 1600 block
6:12 p.m., medical, East Day School Road, 400 block
Monday
12:50 a.m., medical, Wiard Street, 1300 block
1:04 a.m., medical, Bristol Avenue, 3900 block
2:12 a.m., medical, C Street, 400 block
4:11 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
6:03 a.m., medical, Mazama Drive, 5200 block
6:37 a.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block
9:19 a.m., medical, Round Lake Road, 4000 block
9:53 a.m., medical, Darwin Place, 4800 block
11:50 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 5100 block
2:07 p.m., medical, Highway 58, mile point 60
2:37 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1900 block