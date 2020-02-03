There were 137 people booked at the Klamath County Jail as of Monday afternoon, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Elvin Lee Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, failure to appear — bench warrant (5), held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Jessica Nicole Carson, Merrill, parole violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000.
Brody Sevin Nealy, Klamath Falls, assault in the fourth degree, strangulation in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, interfering with making a report, held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Matthew David Berg, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Levi Jacob Garrison, felon in possession of a weapon, supplying contraband, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon, altering identification — firearms, held in lieu of $27,500.
Patrick Noel Dangeo, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
North Fourth Street, 200 block, assault reported Sunday morning
Arthur Street, 4400 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Glenwood Drive, 4800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon
Pine Street, 1100 block, theft reported Sunday morning
South Sixth Street, 4700 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning
North 10th Street, 400 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Commercial Street, 400 block, burglary reported Sunday morning
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Mclaughlin Lane, 8400 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon
Wantland Avenue/Washburn Way, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
Garden Avenue, 2300 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon
White Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday evening
Greensprings Drive, 3900 block, burglary reported Sunday evening
Walton Drive, 5400 block, arson reported Sunday night
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday night
East Main Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Sunday night
Summers Lane, 2400 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday morning
South 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday morning
Schiesel Avenue, 5600 block, theft reported Monday morning
Shasta Way, 6200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning
Highway 97 North, mile point 135937, theft reported Monday afternoon
Avalon Street, 1300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Collisions
Foothills Boulevard/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Saturday evening
South 6th Street, 1400 block, accident reported with injuries Saturday night
Highway 97, mile point 184, accident with injuries reported Sunday morning
South 6th Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon
California Avenue, 900 block, hit and run reported Sunday evening
Hilyard Avenue/South 6th Street, hit and run reported Sunday evening
Crater Lake Parkway/Eberlein Avenue, non-injury accident reported Sunday night
Highway 39/Old Midland Road, accident reported with injuries Monday morning
Fire, medical aid
Saturday
4:06 p.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 3000 block
11:22 p.m., medical, North Broad Street, 100 block
Sunday
1:31 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 5600 block
1:43 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Avenue, 2400 block
3:36 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block
8:29 a.m., brush fire, South Lalo Avenue, 300 block
9:53 a.m., medical, North 2nd Street, 100 block
10:28 a.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1800 block
11:50 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block
3:35 p.m., medical, German Brown Lane, 42200 block
3:53 p.m., medical, North 9th Street, 300 block
5:06 p.m., medical, East Main Street, 1200 block
5:50 p.m., medical, North Williams Street, 100 block
6:56 p.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 1600 block
7:04 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block
9:35 p.m., medical, North 7th Street, 500 block
10:09 p.m., medical, North Jefferson Street, 300 block
10:55 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
Monday
12:48 a.m., medical, Biehn Street, 2000 block
1:03 a.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block
2:34 a.m., medical, Eberlein Avenue, 2800 block
3:23 a.m., medical, South Laguna Street, 200 block
7:43 a.m., medical, Gettle Street, 4900 block
9:17 a.m., medical, Corral Court, 144900 block
9:48 a.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block
11:16 a.m., medical, Worden Avenue, 1800 block
11:38 a.m., medical, South Second Avenue, 200 block
12:54 p.m., medical, Eberlein Avenue, 2800 block
1:28 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Avenue, 900 block
1:41 p.m., medical, Clover Street, 2600 block
2:00 p.m., medical, Southgate Drive, 5800 block