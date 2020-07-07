The Lake County Major Crime Team is investigating a Monday night homicide after a Lakeview man was shot in the Lake County Senior Center parking lot.
Around 10 p.m. Lake County 911 was contacted about the shooting at 11 North G Street, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police arrived to find Jacob Wheat, 26, critically injured laying in the parking lot. Wheat died while officers were performing first aid, according to an OSP news release.
Law enforcement does not believe there is any active threat to the community, according to the OSP release.
“Anyone who has information regarding this investigation or was in the area of the incident, and has not been contacted by police is encouraged to contact the Lake County 911 non-emergency line at 541-947-2222 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-883-5711,” stated the news release.
The Lake County Major Crime Team consists of the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.