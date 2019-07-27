Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Law enforcement Friday

There were 115 people as of Friday afternoon at Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Klamath County Jail

Tyler Jacob Thornton, Klamath Falls, felony-fugitive from other state; held on no bail.

Travis DeWayne Cook, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.

Lisa Kay Kosten, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.

Sarah Michel Metcalf, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.

Andres Rafael Vidrio, Merrill, felony-probation violation, held on $15,500 bail.

Jonathon Michael Fraioli, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.

Jacob Benjamin Coonfield, Medford, two counts of felony-fail to appear bench warrants, held on $47,500 bail.

Christopher Garrison, Klamath Falls, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, one count of first-degree aggravated theft, and aggravated criminal conspiracy; held on $85,000 bail.

Samantha Jolyn Fowler, Klamath Falls, two counts of first-degree theft, aggravated theft, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy; held on $60,000 bail.

Robert Ronald Joseph Long, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held on $10,000 bail.

Kellie Lora Conrad, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.

DUII

Lorenzo Reyes-Silva, Tulelake, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; booked and released.

