Law enforcement Friday
There were 115 people as of Friday afternoon at Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Klamath County Jail
Tyler Jacob Thornton, Klamath Falls, felony-fugitive from other state; held on no bail.
Travis DeWayne Cook, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
Lisa Kay Kosten, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.
Sarah Michel Metcalf, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.
Andres Rafael Vidrio, Merrill, felony-probation violation, held on $15,500 bail.
Jonathon Michael Fraioli, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
Jacob Benjamin Coonfield, Medford, two counts of felony-fail to appear bench warrants, held on $47,500 bail.
Christopher Garrison, Klamath Falls, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, one count of first-degree aggravated theft, and aggravated criminal conspiracy; held on $85,000 bail.
Samantha Jolyn Fowler, Klamath Falls, two counts of first-degree theft, aggravated theft, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy; held on $60,000 bail.
Robert Ronald Joseph Long, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held on $10,000 bail.
Kellie Lora Conrad, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Lorenzo Reyes-Silva, Tulelake, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; booked and released.