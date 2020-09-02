LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT – More sites at Lava Beds National Monument that were closed by last month’s Caldwell Fire, which burned portions of 70 percent of the park, have reopened. Several areas usually enjoyed by visitors, however, remain closed.
Marc Blackburn, Lava Beds chief of visitor services, recently issued the following update about newly-reopened areas of the park:
Visitor Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The entire length of the park road is now open, as well as roads to Schonchin Butte, Cave Loop and Forest Service Road 49.
Indian Well Campground is reopened, along with trails to Schonchin Butte, Mammoth Crater & Hidden Valley, Big Nasty, and the Whitney Butte Trail.
Other areas, like Fleener Chimneys, Gillems Camp, Canby Cross, Hospital Rock and the Petroglyph section are now open.
Until further notice, Blackburn emphasizes that all burned areas are closed to public access.
In addition, the trail to Caldwell Butte remains closed, as well as the Three Sisters, Bunchgrass, Lyons, Missing Link, Big Painted Cave, Symbol Bridge. Balcony/Boulevard Cave, Black Crater/Thomas-Wright Battlefield trails and Captain Jack’s Stronghold trail and parking lot. The east wildlife overlook is closed as well.
Blackburn also said park staff remind visitors to obey posted speed limits and posted closures. Do not proceed past the barriers and signs. Visitors may not stop on the road to observe the fire damage or take photos and must stay on designated trails.
He also noted the ground that burned is free from vegetation so “please do not collect anything that is exposed. Leave it on the ground. If you see something that is exposed or unsafe, please bring it to the attention of park staff.”
In addition, Blackburn notes that COVID-19 guidance regulations are still in effect.