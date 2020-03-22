The visitor center is closed, but restrooms and the Indian Well Campground at the Lava Beds National Monument remain open.
“We are not closing,” said Superintendent Larry Whalon of impacts brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis. He said that except for the closure of the visitor center the park remains in its “winter-mode” with one section of the campground open while park restrooms also remain open and maintained. No entrance fees are required at Lava Beds or other national parks during the crisis.
“The big thing for me is people have to have a place to go to,” Whalon said of allowing visitors to experience Lava Beds and its lava tube caves, hiking trails and Modoc War related historic sites. Referring the last year’s mandated federal government shutdown, he noted, “It would be more work to keep people out.”
Whalon said the mandatory lock-down announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom allows people to leave their homes for exercise and “that gives us enough room to say we’re open. We want people to be able to enjoy what we have here.”
Although the visitor center is closed, he said park brochures are available at various locations. The majority of park visitors typically go on self-guided outings, such as hikes at Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Schonchin Butte, Fleener Chimneys and other trails and spelunking in various caves, although some are seasonally closed to protect bats.
The Tule Lake National Monument, which is co-administered by Lava Beds, remains closed for the season. Whalon said work on renovating the Tule Lake prison, part of the Tule Lake Segregation Center, is ongoing but no tours are planned until summer. Plans for a special tour for area residents and a grant reopening have been placed on hold. The Tule Lake visitor center, located at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake, normally does not open until May.