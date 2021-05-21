Beginning on Memorial Day weekend, Lava Beds and Tule Lake national monument will transition to their summer schedules
At Lava Beds, rangers will be available daily at the visitor center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide information. The fee booth at the north end of the park will be open. If the fee booth is not staffed, you can go to the visitor center. The park’s museum is currently closed.
Park staff continue to monitor the east side of the park in the aftermath of the 2020 Caldwell Fire that burned 70% of the monument. Crews are working to ropen many of the trails including, Captain Jack's Stronghold.
Many of the caves are open, though there are several seasonal closures in effect on cave loop road to protect fragile bat colonies.
Both loops of the Indian Well Campground are open. Sites are first come, first serve. The fee is $10.00 per night, per site. The group campsite is closed until further notice.
At Tule Lake National Monument, tours of the Tule Lake Segregation Center and Camp Tulelake will be offered on Saturdays for up to ten people, first come, first serve. Currently, the site can only be seen in the company of a park ranger.
Call 530-667-8119 or 530-260-0537 to make a reservation. The first tours will be on May 29 at 10 a.m. for the Segregation Center and 1 p.m. for Camp Tulelake. Both tours will begin at the contact station located in the Tulelake-Butte Fairgrounds in Tulelake, California.
Tours of the Tule Lake Segregation center include visiting the newly-restored jail and learning about the Japanese American World War II incarceration experience. These tours last about two hours.
Camp Tulelake tours include visiting only the exterior of the remaining buildings that were originally part of the Civilian Conservation Corps camp that occupied the space in the 1930s. Camp Tulelake was also used to hold Japanese Americans during 1943, and later German and Italian Prisoners of War. This tour lasts about an hour.
The contact station is located at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake, California, at 800 Main Street.
Rangers will be on site from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The museum of local history is open seven days week, even when rangers are not on site. The museum is independent of the national monument and does have a small fee to walk through it.