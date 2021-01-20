Larry Whalon, the superintendent at Lava Beds National Monument and the Tule Lake National Monument for nearly six years, will retire next month.
“There’s no regrets. This is a gem of a place,” Whalon, 58, said of his years at at the helm of the two monuments. “I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve enjoyed living at the park.”
Whalon's retirement will take effect Feb. 5. An interim superintendent is expected to be named before he departs.
Whalon said he’s been planning his retirement for more than a year with his wife of 35 years, Teal. The couple plans to relocate to La Pine, where they plan to spend their days camping and fishing.
“A lot of thought has gone into this decision, leaving Lava Beds/Tule Lake is very difficult, especially leaving so many excellent employees," he said. "However, the day that I arrived I knew that this day would come. The Tule Basin community has also had a profound positive effect on my professional growth, but most of all on my personal prospective on how to live and a sense of pride about home.”
Whalon said he believes the capstone of his 33-year National Park Service career has been events of the past year while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Whitney Fire, which burned about 31,000 acres of the monument. Although the pandemic forced many parks to close, Lava Beds has remained open.
And, although the Whitney forced a brief park closure, firefighting efforts and management decisions prevented the blaze from damaging the visitor center and the park residence areas. Whalon also said the damage caused by the fire will prove to be temporary.
“We can’t look at it as a huge loss," he said. "It’s renewal.”
Management at Tule Lake, which became its own park but is still managed by Lava Beds, has sometimes been challenging, partly because of disagreements involving the Modoc Nation (the former Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma), Tule Lake Committee and residents of the Tulelake Basin. Still, Whalon is optimistic ongoing improvements and upgrades will be made, including reopening the camp prison and the opening of a visitor center along Highway 139. He predicts the visitor center will double annual visitation to more than 350,000 people.
“The economics of that will be good for entire community,” he said.
Whalon said efforts by outside groups to change Lava Beds status from a national monument to a national park are still being discussed.
Sponsors are continuing to work with the Modoc Nation, and Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who’s far northern California congressional district includes the Tulelake Basin. The Modocs and LaMalfa oppose the change, although Whalon believes “people are generally supportive ... it’s just a matter of timing.”
Whalon’s 33-year NPS career began in the summer of 1988 on a fire at Yellowstone National Park. It continued in the early 1990s while working in the Western Arctic National Parklands and National Preserve in Alaska.
“That experience left me with a greater understanding of ecosystem management and a Native American perspective on land and resource conservation,” he said.
From 1996 until 2001, he initiated and managed a program at Pinnacles National Park to reintroduce California condors back into California. In 2001 he worked at the Mojave National Preserve as the chief of resources until 2009, when he became deputy superintendent at Mojave.
Whalon was hired as superintendent of Lava Beds and the Tule Lake National Monuments in 2015.
“We made it through shutdowns, fires, and viruses.” Then he added with a laugh, “tt is the only park unit that ever let me plow snow.”
Whalon attended Linfield College and the University of Wyoming, earning degrees in biology and botany before beginning as an NPS seasonal employee.
“I did all kinds of ranger things like fighting fires, search and rescue, giving visitors tours, painting" he said.
He believes Lava Beds, Tule Lake and other National Park sites serve a significant national purpose.
“They say that the national parks are America’s best idea,” Whalon said. “I add that they reflect us as a nation and through their preservation we pass on to future generations our highest ideals of who we are and who we want to be.”