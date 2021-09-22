Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Engine Crew from Santa Fe works to extinguish a hot spot. Taken in Lava Beds National Monument.
LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT – Most areas of Lava Beds National Monument that were closed because of the Antelope Fire will reopen to visitors on Thursday.
Park officials noted the Antelope Fire burned 12,540 acres in the southwestern corner of the park earlier this month. In a press release, visitor services manager Marc Blackburn said, ’With the fire 95% contained and all safety hazards along the main park road addressed, the northern entrance to the park will open to the public.”
The visitor center is open 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. daily and the Cave Loop, Skull, and Valentine roads are again accessible. The campground is also open. Sites are available first come, first served basis.
Blackburn said fire crews and park staff are continuing with additional clean-up efforts along with the removal of hazard trees, resource site assessments and other post-fire tasks. “As such,” he said, “some areas of the park will remain temporarily closed to the public to include the recently burned area on the west side of the park road and the following developed areas: Fleener Chimneys, Merrill Cave, Whitney Butte Trail, Heppe Cave, Mammoth Crater and the Big Nasty Trail
Access to the Modoc National Forest through the park is restricted as Forest Service Road 49 (Medicine Lake Road) and Gold Digger Pass Road are both closed to the public.