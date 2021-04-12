Lava Beds National Monument will complete the annual spring change in cave closures by Wednesday, opening some new caves up for exploration.
Staff and volunteers are opening caves used during the winter by hibernating bats and will close caves that will be used in the summer by maternity colonies raising the next generation of bats.
The following caves are now open: Juniper-Hercules Leg, Labyrinth-Lava Brook, Thunderbolt's northern portion connecting to Labyrinth-Lava Brook, Sentinel and Sunshine caves.
To accommodate bats tending to their babies, the following caves are closed Balcony, Balcony Chamber, Blue Grotto, Natural Bridge and Ovis/Paradise Alleys.
The closed caves are marked with closure signs, and the public is asked to observe these closures and not disturb the bats. Stay out of burned areas and closed trails and stay on established trails where they are marked as open.