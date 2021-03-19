Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Oregon Tech

Oregon Tech campus

 Herald and News

Oregon Tech administration and the school's union remain at odds after each side gave their "last, best and final offer" Wednesday and no deal was reached.

Negotiations have now come to an end after 15 months of bargaining.

According to Oregon Tech-American Association of University Professors, "this move by senior administration leaves bargaining unit members with the tough decision of whether to declare a strike."

Faculty at Oregon Tech unionized for the first time in 2018 and began negotiating a contract in December 2019.

