Oregon Tech administration and the school's union remain at odds after each side gave their "last, best and final offer" Wednesday and no deal was reached.
Negotiations have now come to an end after 15 months of bargaining.
According to Oregon Tech-American Association of University Professors, "this move by senior administration leaves bargaining unit members with the tough decision of whether to declare a strike."
Faculty at Oregon Tech unionized for the first time in 2018 and began negotiating a contract in December 2019.
