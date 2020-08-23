Candidates have until Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. to file in the November General Election for multiple positions open in Klamath County.
Positions up for election include Klamath Falls Mayor, Klamath Falls Ward 1 and Ward 2 council positions, three councilors and mayor of Bonanza, Chiloquin mayor and three councilors, three councilors in Malin, and mayor and two councilors in Merrill.
The Klamath Falls mayoral race includes incumbent Carol Westfall and challengers Bill Adams and James Garland. Klamath Falls Ward 1 is currently between Phil Studenberg and Dylan Carlson. Mika Blain is running unopposed for Ward 2, as of Saturday, after incumbent Kendall Bell announced she wouldn't seek reelection after moving out of the ward.
Incumbent Malin councilors Ryan Bartholomew, Connie Venegas and Rafael Ivan Hernandez are seeking reelection to their seats and are currently unopposed.
In Bonanza, Mayor Betty Tyree is running unopposed for reelection, along with councilor Jonathan Hanger. Don Nelson is currently the sole candidate for Bonanza council position 5.
For more information about filing candidacy contact the Klamath County Clerk Office at 541-883-5134.