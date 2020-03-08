Alysia Larson of Klamath Falls was among 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas to earn honor roll status for the fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.
Larson is attending the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Kansas.
The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 84 of 105 Kansas counties, 46 other states and territories, and 43 other countries.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top-10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.