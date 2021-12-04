Larry Powers is a poker player. He enjoys the people he plays with, doesn’t mind a drink or two, and, most of all, savors the intrigue as he and his opponents devise and implement strategy.
“There are winners and losers,” explains Powers, who latest book, “The Sagebrush Hotel Tontine: A Tale of Treasure and Treachery,” focuses on a group men and women who gather for weekly poker nights at the town’s Sagebrush Inn. “I used a lot of poker and poker metaphors because I play it myself.”
A retired Oregon Tech professor of natural sciences and academic dean, the 78-year-old Powers also enjoys writing. “Sagebrush Hotel” is the most recent book in a catalog that includes “New Albion Sunset,” “The Party House,” and “The Home,” along with two collections of short stories, “Falling in Love and Other Misadventures” and “Confronting the Boundaries.”
And, naturally, he’s well on his way with another novel, “Surrogate City,” a science fiction novel about a time in the not-so-distant future when women dominate.
“Sagebrush Hotel,” however, is set in the not-so-distant past, beginning in 1957 and set in the fictional Modoc County town of Sagebrush. As he outlines in the opening prologue, the story actually begins in 1864 when a group of miners carrying 112 10-pound bars of gold hide their treasure near real-life Willow Creek, along the eastern shore of Goose Lake, shortly before being attacked and killed by Paiute Indians.
Powers maintains a steady flow that makes “Sagebrush Hotel” hard to set aside. Chapters neatly flow into each other, leading readers into wondering what happens next.
“Of course,” he explains, “we have a complex group of people, some who die along the way — not necessarily accidentally.” And, as he’s learned from reading and studying other writers, “When something happens let it happen with a bang!”
The writing process didn’t begin that way though.
“I started writing a story about a guy coming into town and meeting his buddies,” Powers says.
But he put aside working on the story for two years, eventually devising a prologue, researching mining techniques and creating the fictional town in Modoc County’s South Fort Valley. When he resumed work, it took four months to complete after many rounds of revisions.
“I started writing and let the story lead me,” he explains of process.
Powers terms his fiction a “sharp departure” from his teaching days. During his 20 years at Oregon Tech he taught a variety of classes in biology, anthropology, geology, anatomy, physical anthropology and psychology before retiring in 2013, when his focus shifted to literature.
For more about Powers, who publishes under the name L. Wade Powers, visit his website at www.lwadepowers.com.