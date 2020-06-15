More than 300 people, most carrying signs with messages seeking an end to racism and racial injustice, marched through downtown Klamath Falls Sunday afternoon as part of a Black Lives Matter protest.
The family-friendly march began at the Klamath Commons Park and ended at Sugarman’s Corner. During the walk along sidewalks on Main Street and at Sugarman’s, the protesters shouted out, “Black Lives Matter,” “What’s His Name? – George Floyd,” “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” and “No Justice, No Peace!” They were urged on by Baileigh Swain, who bellowed the chants from a bullhorn.
The two-hour demonstration was peaceful, with protesters loudly cheering as motorists in passing cars and pickup trucks honked and waved in encouragement and support.
Many signs proclaimed “Black Lives Matter,” while others included, “Silence is Compliance,” “We Are Peaceful Protesters,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “It’s OK to Change Your Opinion When You Get New Information,” “Racism is a Pandemic Too” and “Good Cops Hold Bad Cops Accountable.” Some carried American flags.
Alexa Lehman and Jenn Lucas, who have been organizing nightly demonstrations at Sugarman’s Corner since May 31, were surprised and delighted by the turn out, including several hoped-for parents with children.
“I am very, very proud. I did not expect this many people to show up,” said Lucas. She noted the group plans to continue its nightly 7 o’clock gatherings indefinitely, offer periodic family gatherings and, eventually, add educational programs. “It’s beautiful. I was hoping we’d get 75 people.”
“It’s beautiful to see the community come together,” Lehman echoed.
Among those with children was Katelyn Noske with her daughters, Aspen, 3, and Odin, 4 months. “We’re here to support Black Lives Matter and solidarity and stand up against racism,” she said. Noske credited organizers for the rally's family-friendly emphasis, saying, “I feel the Klamath community made it supportive and comfortable for everyone.”
Although most of the gatherers were not people of color, Antoine Buchanan and Frederick Alan Brigham III, also known as “Wreck the Rebel," who helped coordinate Sunday's downtown march, are black Americans.
“It’s very beautiful,” Brigham said of the turnout. “A lot of children are coming out. It makes me think there might be a change in the world. I think the main thing is showing this is not a one-time thing,” he noted, referencing protests in Klamath Falls, across the nation and around the world. “People want to keep having their voices heard. They want to stand for something. As a black man I can feel isolated at times. I know there are a lot of people that don’t appreciate me.”
“I love seeing all these signs,” said Antoine Buchanan, who is also black and told of harassment incidents. But mostly he was all smiles, noting, “It’s nice to see people of different colors with signs.”
There was little visible police presence with only an occasional drive-by by Klamath Falls Police Department and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office vehicles. There were no incidents of harassment or intimidation, although some marchers were uneasy because two men standing outside the Marine Corps Detachment’s Leatherneck Club had visible weapons.
“We are here to make sure the business is safe,” explained Gabriel Mainwaring, a retired Marine who had an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle slung over his shoulder. “If there’s a potential threat that we feel could happen, we want to be here.”
Mainwaring, who said there was no visible threat, emphasized he and other Marine Corps League members supported the demonstration. He cheerfully greeted passersby with comments like, “How y'all doing?” and, when protesters walked along Main Street from the Commons to Sugarman’s Corner, waved. “Everybody waved at us, and we waved back,” he said.
Mainwaring noted displaying firearms is not illegal and was not intended to be seen as threatening, explaining, “Their fear does not trump my constitutional rights” to bear a weapon. “People think because we’re out here we’re anti-demonstration but, no, that’s not true. We all support the protest. We are all for people having and exercising their constitutional rights as long as it's peaceful.”