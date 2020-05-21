The Langell Valley Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on May 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the LVID office, according to a news release.
The district office is located at 9787 Langell Valley Road E. in Bonanza. The board will immediately convene an executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660 (2)(b). The board will take any final action on the subject of the executive session in a public session immediately following the executive session.
The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. A request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting to the LVID office at 541-545-6344.