Despite COVID-19 crowd restriction rules implemented, board of directors meetings for Langell Valley Irrigation District will continue, though the public will be barred from attending in person, according to a news release.
The next meeting will be held at the district office on Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m., located at 9787 E. Langell Valley Rd. in Bonanza.
The public is permitted to participate in meetings via telephone. Teleconference access is available at 503-300-6833, with the conference code 226777.
To ensure accurate meeting minutes, any party calling in will be asked to announce themselves as well as anyone else who is participating on the phone line. All members of the public will be asked to put their phones on mute during the board meeting except for the portion of the agenda set aside for public comment.
For more information call 541-545-6344.