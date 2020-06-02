Despite COVID-19 crowd restriction rules implemented, board of directors meetings for Langell Valley Irrigation District will continue under Oregon revised Statute 545 providing an exemption from Executive Order 20-12, according to a news release.
The next meeting will be held at the district office on Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m., located at 9787 E. Langell Valley Rd. in Bonanza.
The public is permitted to participate in meetings. LVID has implemented social distancing policies as recommended by the Governor. LVID requires 24-hour notice to the public for Board meetings and needs to continue these meetings so irrigation to farmers and ranchers can continue.
For more information call 541-545-6344.