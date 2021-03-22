Southbound traffic on Washburn Way, between South 6th Street and Shasta Way, will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday from 7 am. to 5 p.m.
Motorists can also expect westbound traffic on Shasta Way between Avalon Street and Washburn Way to be shifted to the center turn lane. Crews will be installing overhead fiber cables.
Tuesday night from 7:30 p.m. to approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the signals at the intersection of Washburn Way and Shasta Way will be shut down. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and flaggers will be present to direct traffic.
At this time crews will also be working at the intersection of Washburn Way and South 6th Street.
Motorists can expect to be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction but the traffic signal will remain operational.
For more information, call 541-508-6444.