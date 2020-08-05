Lane closures and traffic interruptions are expected in the upcoming weeks due to several different construction projects:
From August 10-13, CenturyLink will close the eastbound lane of South 8th Street between Main Street and Pine Street from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. They will be installing fiber for a new customer on Main Street. The work was rescheduled to accommodate the slurry seal warranty work being performed downtown this week.
CenturyLink will be working in the manhole located in South 6th Street near Shasta Way from August 10-14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction while work is being performed.
They will also be working in manholes located in the intersection of Washburn Way and Laverne Ave., Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. and Washburn Way and South 6th Street during the week of August 17-21. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction on Washburn and one lane in the eastbound direction on South 6th Street while work is being performed.