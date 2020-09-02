Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department announced a lane closure scheduled for Wednesday on Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.

The northbound lane of Riverside Drive on the 100 block will be closed to allow Pacific Power to replace a power pole, resulting in traffic being reduced to only one lane. Flaggers will be present to control traffic flow. Construction is expected to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information contact Klamath Falls Public Works at 541-591-9950.

