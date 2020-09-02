City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department announced a lane closure scheduled for Wednesday on Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The northbound lane of Riverside Drive on the 100 block will be closed to allow Pacific Power to replace a power pole, resulting in traffic being reduced to only one lane. Flaggers will be present to control traffic flow. Construction is expected to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information contact Klamath Falls Public Works at 541-591-9950.