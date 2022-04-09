U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents northern California, has joined other conservative Republicans in pressing Twitter for information on their handling of coverage of Hunter Biden’s international business deals in the homestretch of the 2020 election.
Hunter Biden is the son of U.S. President Joe Biden.
LaMalfa and 19 other congressional Republicans have written Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, regarding the social media giant’s restricting content and posts in 2020 regarding Hunter Biden’s business deals in the Ukraine, China and Kazakstan.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Twitter suspended the New York Post’s account for its coverage of a laptop purported to belong to Hunter Biden and allegations of potential influence peddling. Twitter users were also restricted from sharing the Post’s stories on the matter.
GOP lawmakers are criticizing social media platforms and traditional media outlets for restricting and pushing back against the Hunter Biden stories. They argue the moves were part of an establishment push against former U.S. President Donald Trump.
“When big tech and the media coordinate to remove the ability for the people to freely share content that is both accurate and timely, it can have a huge effect on public policy and elections. The behavior of Twitter in the fall of 2020 raises huge concerns about stifling breaking, accurate news because it was unhelpful to a candidate they preferred,” LaMalfa said in a statement. “Who at the company made the decision to censor the story? Were they directly or indirectly involved with the Biden campaign? Why does Twitter think it’s their business to censor the news, and was this censorship done with the purpose to sway the outcome of our election.”
Twitter, Facebook and Google-owned YouTube have restricted and banned a number of conservative and right-wing voices during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in the run up to the 2020 election and in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter and Facebook banned Trump over his contentions the 2020 election was rigged.
The Biden administration has denied any wrongdoing by the president or Hunter Biden who forged international business deals while his father was U.S. vice president. A high-priced art sales of Hunter Biden’s paintings since Joe Biden took office in 2021 have also come under scrutiny.
House Republican Chair Elise Stefanik of New York was also one of the GOP lawmakers questioning Twitter’s election motivations.
“Big media and big tech deliberately covered up this story and mislead the public. Congress and the people deserve answers on how this factual story that potentially directly involves the President was hidden from the public,” said LaMalfa, who represents northern California areas near the Oregon border.
A Twitter representative declined comment.