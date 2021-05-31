Jessica Ellis, a 2002 Lakeview High School graduate who enlisted in the Army as a medic and later died in action in Iraq on May 11, 2008, was remembered during ceremonies on Memorial Day at the Arlington National Cemetery.
Ellis, an Army Corporal, died during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Then 24 years old, Ellis was assigned to the 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
She died of wounds sustained when her vehicle encountered an improvised explosive device. Ellis was a health care specialist.
On the day of her death — Mother’s Day — Ellis had volunteered to replace another medic on a road-clearing convoy. According to military officials, those missions take hours and are dangerous because the convoys move slowly and deliberately and make easy targets. She was sitting behind the driver in an armored vehicle when three projectile bombs detonated.
Ellis enlisted in the Army in September 2004 and arrived at Fort Campbell in May 2005.
She is survived by her parents Linda and Steve Ellis. The family lived in Eastern Oregon for 13 years when Steve Ellis was the Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District Manager and later the Wallow-Whitman National Forest supervisor.
Jessica, who was serving her second tour in Iraq, was awarded the Combat Medical Badge for treating wounded under direct enemy fire her service during her first tour in 2006. She was posthumously awarded a Purple Heat and a Bronze Star.
Her exhibit has remained in place at Arlington since 2009.
“It is apparently very popular so they haven’t yet rotated it out,” her father said.
He noted one of the exhibit photos shows Jessica in Lakeview when she was on the Forest Service fire crew, a summer job she had while attending Central Community College in Bend.
Following her death, then Gov. Ted Kulongoski ordered flags at public institutions to be flown at half-staff in memory of Ellis.
Some of her Lakeview High School teachers remembered Ellis, including her principal, Bob Nash.
“The typical barriers that separate certain types of people did not have an impact on her,” he said. “Whether they were a good student, a bad student, a top-notch athlete, she got along well with everybody.”
“She was a joy,” said Linda Conroy, who taught Ellis jazz, tap and ballet. “She was always helping and she was just part of the group, a great team play.”
“You could always count on her,” said Bobbie Steninger, the physical education teacher. “Some people are good in a wide variety of ways and she was the kind of person who always had a smile on her face.”
Ellis participated on cross country, swimming and track. After graduating from Lakeview High, she attended Central Oregon Community College in Bend and majored in education before entering the Army.
During an interview on CBS “Sunday Morning” in October 2008, Navy Admiral Mike Mullen said he was wearing a bracelet with Ellis’ name in memory of service members who died while he served as chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff. “I’ve tried to keep that as close to me every single day, every waking moment,” he said. “It’s a reminder to others but also to myself … we routinely go by her grave.”
Ellis, known by others in her detachment as “Doc Ellis,” is buried in Section 60 at Arlington, the area reserved for service members killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.