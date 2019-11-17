LAKEVIEW — On October 24, two of Lakeview’s young men were presented with their Eagle Scout awards at a court of honor. The new Eagle Scouts are Talon Stancliff and Rowdy Gerber. Both are members of Troop 79, which is chartered by the Lakeview Lions Club. Paul Whitman, who served as Troop 79’s Scoutmaster through much of these Scouts’ journey, presided over the ceremony.
Rowdy and Talon are both 2019 graduates of Lakeview High School. Rowdy is working toward a career with the Bureau of Land Management, and Talon is currently working locally while deciding on a career path.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank achievable by Scouts, with only about 7% earning their Eagle. As Scouts advance through the ranks, they must earn at least 21 merit badges, serve in various leadership positions within their troop, and plan and lead a service project that benefits their community. Talon’s project was the construction and placement of multiple bat houses in the Warner Valley for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Rowdy’s project included repairing and refurbishing several emergency leg splints, as well as building some new splints for the Warner Canyon Ski Patrol.